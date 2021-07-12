29 Tweets Crying About “Black Widow”

Black Widow FINALLY dropped Thursday night after basically a decade of waiting.


Marvel

Raise your hand if you’ve been waiting for a solo Black Widow movie since Iron Man 2!!!

It was funny, action-packed, and suspenseful — but most of all, it was pretty damn heartbreaking.

Mostly ’cause (spoiler alert, in case you live under a rock) Nat died in Avengers: Endgame, which takes place after this film.

Not only was this film a reminder of how much we love Nat, but it also gave us the family we didn’t know she had — a family who mourned her loss more than even the Avengers did.

Here are 29 tweet reactions of everyone crying over the film/Natasha all over again:

1.

Everyone’s still pretty emotional.

say “i” if you still have many thoughts about the black widow movie or if you are still crying

2.

While the movie could be lighthearted and fun at times, people kept wanting to cry every two seconds knowing Nat’s dead.


Twitter: @harrysuitss

3.

Even though some of us (including me) held out a tiny piece of hope that she’d actually come back to life.

Me after watching the #BlackWidow end scene thinking Natasha was going to actually came back to life this movie

4.

Especially in the final scene, when Yelena whistles for her sister at her grave.

#BlackWidow Spoilers







Me waiting for #NatashaRomanoff to whistle back in the end credits scene:


Twitter: @scarlet_witchxx

5.

Let’s talk about that grave scene. It might be one of the saddest moments in the entire MCU.


Twitter: @danverscyrus

6.

Seeing Nat get a headstone made people emotional, even though we know it’s empty. 🙁

#BlackWidow Spoilers




























Me realising that they couldn’t even bury Nat’s body and Yelena comes back all the time to clean an empty grave.


Twitter: @tobiochanboke

7.

And the details on the headstone — “daughter, sister, avenger” — as well as the fact that it was in Ohio (where Nat and Yelena had their three years of normalcy) were pretty much just soul shattering.

#BlackWidow spoilers!!







– nat’s “i want to stay in ohio” so her grave was in ohio can u hear my heart shattering?????


Twitter: @natashasmygem

8.

It definitley brought renewed focus on Nat’s death, and the two families she died to save.


Twitter: @doraemaynat

10.

People were especially mad at the whole “Clint deserved to live because he had a family” thing from Endgame — seeing as Natasha had two.

#BlackWidow Natasha in Endgame: “bUt cLiNt YoU hAvE a FaMiLy &amp; I dOnT”
Yelena. Alexei, &amp; Melina:


Twitter: @kate_pvris

11.

I mean, it was kind of hard to ignore the fact that Nat dies. Black Widow kept foreshadowing (backshadowing?) it, and drawing parallels.

12.

It had a TON of long falls Natasha survived, painfully reminding us of the one she didn’t.


Twitter: @natqshas

13.

Certain details from Infinity War and Endgame just became that much more heartbreaking — like the fact that Nat was wearing Yelena’s vest in Infinity War.

So you are telling me that Nat was wearing Yelenas jacket vest throughout the entire Infinity War? Yeah sure I am okay with this information, cool. #BlackWidow


Twitter: @ughwils0n

14.

And that she touched it right after the snap, possibly showing she was thinking of Yelena and wondered if she’d been dusted.

❗️BLACK WIDOW SPOILERS ❗️#BlackWidow




nat holding onto yelena’s vest bc she thought about her after the snap

15.

Which also makes Nat’s decision to sacrifice herself in Endgame that much clearer/more devastating.

#BlackWidow spoilers





what if yelena didn’t survive the snap and that’s why nat was so determined to find a way to get everyone back and sacrificed herself so her sister would come back


Twitter: @spideysrue

18.

The scenes between Yelena and Nat just made me cry every time.

#BlackWidow SPOILERS

yelena’s reaction after nat told her it was real for her too 🥺

19.

Which is awful because WE’RE NEVER GOING TO SEE THEM TOGETHER AGAIN.

// #BlackWidow screencaps


marvel: gives us the best sibling duo dynamic
also marvel: btw ur never gonna see them ever again after this 2 hour movie, tough luck !!

20.

Overall, people were just upset that there won’t be any future Black Widow films with Natasha.

A Scarlett Johansson led #BlackWidow trilogy could have rivaled or even surpassed Captain America for best trilogy in the MCU


Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @BestfScarlett

21.

The film felt like an introduction and a swan song at the same time — like Nat’s story was over before it began.


Twitter: @doraemaynat

22.

But most were satisfied with the way it ended, truly paying tribute to Natasha as a character.

#BlackWidow SPOILERS !!
.
.
.
.
.
this scene. this broke me. marvel said they’d give nat a proper farewell &amp; this scene was it (+ the end credit). the sun shining behind her as she whistles back to yelena. so bittersweet &amp; heartbreaking. goodbye natasha. thanks for everything 🤍


Twitter: @habibibucky

23.

People loved that we know exactly where she’s going, and that it’s a heroic mission.

‼️ #BlackWidow SPOILERS ‼️




this is the last shot of Natasha in the MCU, and it’s the one where we know exactly what happens after she gets on the jet.

it feels a little haunting, but we know she’s about to do a very heroic thing and it’s almost kinda peaceful.


Twitter: @aw_hawkeye

24.

They also loved that her intro and exit came full circle.

#blackwidow spoilers


i saw a post on tumblr that said that natasha’s first mcu shot is her walking towards us and her last mcu shot is her walking away from us


Twitter: @natashasbatons

25.

The firefly symbolism especially wrapped up her legacy as a light in the darkness within the MCU.


Twitter: @natromanoof

26.

A bunch of people drew parallels to the other phase four films/series, all of which have been pretty heartbreaking…

phase 4 of the marvel cinematic universe really is the “what is grief, if not love persevering” era #BlackWidow


Twitter: @noradominick

27.

…Leaving people pretty overwhelmed after seeing this new installment.


Twitter: @nbrzvske

