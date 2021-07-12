29 Tweets Crying About “Black Widow”

Black Widow FINALLY dropped Thursday night after basically a decade of waiting.
It was funny, action-packed, and suspenseful — but most of all, it was pretty damn heartbreaking.
Mostly ’cause (spoiler alert, in case you live under a rock) Nat died in Avengers: Endgame, which takes place after this film.
Not only was this film a reminder of how much we love Nat, but it also gave us the family we didn’t know she had — a family who mourned her loss more than even the Avengers did.
Here are 29 tweet reactions of everyone crying over the film/Natasha all over again:
1.
Everyone’s still pretty emotional.
2.
While the movie could be lighthearted and fun at times, people kept wanting to cry every two seconds knowing Nat’s dead.
3.
Even though some of us (including me) held out a tiny piece of hope that she’d actually come back to life.
4.
Especially in the final scene, when Yelena whistles for her sister at her grave.
5.
Let’s talk about that grave scene. It might be one of the saddest moments in the entire MCU.
6.
Seeing Nat get a headstone made people emotional, even though we know it’s empty. 🙁
7.
And the details on the headstone — “daughter, sister, avenger” — as well as the fact that it was in Ohio (where Nat and Yelena had their three years of normalcy) were pretty much just soul shattering.
8.
It definitley brought renewed focus on Nat’s death, and the two families she died to save.
10.
People were especially mad at the whole “Clint deserved to live because he had a family” thing from Endgame — seeing as Natasha had two.
11.
I mean, it was kind of hard to ignore the fact that Nat dies. Black Widow kept foreshadowing (backshadowing?) it, and drawing parallels.
12.
It had a TON of long falls Natasha survived, painfully reminding us of the one she didn’t.
13.
Certain details from Infinity War and Endgame just became that much more heartbreaking — like the fact that Nat was wearing Yelena’s vest in Infinity War.
14.
And that she touched it right after the snap, possibly showing she was thinking of Yelena and wondered if she’d been dusted.
15.
Which also makes Nat’s decision to sacrifice herself in Endgame that much clearer/more devastating.
18.
The scenes between Yelena and Nat just made me cry every time.
19.
Which is awful because WE’RE NEVER GOING TO SEE THEM TOGETHER AGAIN.
20.
Overall, people were just upset that there won’t be any future Black Widow films with Natasha.
21.
The film felt like an introduction and a swan song at the same time — like Nat’s story was over before it began.
22.
But most were satisfied with the way it ended, truly paying tribute to Natasha as a character.
23.
People loved that we know exactly where she’s going, and that it’s a heroic mission.
24.
They also loved that her intro and exit came full circle.
25.
The firefly symbolism especially wrapped up her legacy as a light in the darkness within the MCU.
26.
A bunch of people drew parallels to the other phase four films/series, all of which have been pretty heartbreaking…
27.
…Leaving people pretty overwhelmed after seeing this new installment.
