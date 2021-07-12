21 Reality TV Behind-The-Scenes Facts

3.

The finalists of Project Runway aren’t the only contestants who get a chance to show at New York Fashion Week. A couple of “decoy” contestants who were eliminated earlier in the competition make collections so that the final three or four aren’t spoiled. According to producer Sara Rea, the eliminated designers get the same budget and amount of time to make their looks as the real finalists do, because otherwise, the faux collections would be too easy to identify.