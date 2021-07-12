2021 ESPYs: Red Carpet Fashion

Bradly Lamb
10

A night of talent and style!

ESPN’s annual celebration of all things sports, better known as the ESPYs, took place on Saturday, and the room was overflowing with talent!


Michael Le Brecht / ABC via Getty Images

Here’s what everyone wore to the event:


Michael Le Brecht / ABC via Getty Images

Naomi Osaka — Professional tennis star


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Anthony Mackie — Actor


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero — Comedians & TV personalities


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Chloe Kim — Olympic gold medalist, snowboarder


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Zaila Avant-Garde — 2021 National Spelling Bee winner


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Chase Young — Washington Football Team defensive end


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

LaMelo Ball — Charlotte Hornets point guard


Michael Le Brecht / ABC via Getty Images

LaMelo was named Best Breakthrough Athlete at the 2021 ESPYs.

Kane Brown — Country singer


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair — WWE superstars


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Nina Dobrev — Actor


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Kurt Warner — Former NFL quarterback


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Jordan Hamilton and Betnijah Laney — Shiga Lakestars small forward & New York Liberty small forward


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario — Actor


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Nigel Sylvester — BMX athlete


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Jason Suggs — 2021 NBA Draft prospect


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

DaBaby — Rapper


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Taye Diggs — Actor


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Devonta Smith — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Tracy Morgan and his daughter Maven — Comedian


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Iliza Shlesinger — Comedian


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Maya Moore — Minnesota Lynx small forward


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Maya received the Arthur Ashe Award at the 2021 ESPYs.

D’Angelo Amos and Odicci Alexander — 2021 NFL Draft pick & USSSA Pride pitcher


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Zachary Levi — Actor


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Ronald Jones II — Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Spencer Ludwig — Trumpeter


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Sabrina Ionescu — New York Liberty point guard


Michael Le Brecht / ABC via Getty Images

Sasha Banks — WWE superstar


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Jared Butler — Baylor Bears point guard


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Chris Nikic — American triathlete


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Chris was awarded the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2021 ESPYs.

LeSean McCoy — Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Derrick Henry — Tennessee Titans running back


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Vernon Davis — Former NFL tight end


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Paige Bueckers — UConn Huskies guard


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Paige was named Best College Athlete in Women’s Sports at the 2021 ESPYs.

Jason Pierre-Paul — Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio — TikTok personalities


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James — The Bachelor


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

