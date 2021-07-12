2 Top Small-Cap Growth Stocks to Buy This Month By StockNews



2 Top Small-Cap Growth Stocks to Buy This Month



Small-cap companies with solid financials are expected to thrive in the coming months as the economic recovery gains pace. Based on this expectation, we think it could be wise to bet on small-cap companies Oxford (OXM) and NextGen (NXGN).They possess immense growth potential.The U.S. economy is on the recovery path, with COVID-19 related restrictions being relaxed and industrial activities reopening. Small-cap stocks have been making a solid comeback in this scenario thanks in-part to government stimulus checks, especially to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and their access to cheap capital amid the low interest rate environment.

Investors’ increasing interest in the small-cap stocks is evident in the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF’s (SLY) 14.1% returns over the past six months.

So, for investors who want to invest in stocks with immense growth potential and can tolerate a level of market volatility, we believe Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:) and NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:) could be solid picks.

