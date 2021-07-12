15 Celebs With Their Movie Partners Vs. Actual Partners

11

Imagine finding true love on screen and off. 👀

1.

Randall Park, who played Marcus, Sasha’s love interest in Always Be My Maybe, is married to fellow actor Jae Suh Park.


Netflix (L), Rebecca Sapp / Stringer / Getty Images (R)

2.

Amy Schumer, who played Dr. Aaron’s love interest in Trainwreck, is married to chef Chris Fischer.


Mary Cybulski / Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection (L); Walter McBride / WireImage / Getty Images

Schumer met Fischer, her personal assistant’s brother, on a trip to Martha’s Vineyard. He was invited to cook for Schumer, but they hit it off and became an item. They married just a few months later and have a child together.

3.

Mark Ruffalo, who played Matt, Jenna’s love interest in 13 Going on 30, is married to actor Sunrise Coigney.


Sony Pictures / youtu.be (L), Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images (R)

Ruffalo has been married to his wife for 14 years. The two met before Ruffalo’s fame, when he was living in a converted garage and going to failed audition after failed audition. In an interview, Ruffalo said Sunrise believed in his acting abilities from the start.

4.

Kumail Nanjiani, who played himself in The Big Sick, is married to Emily V. Gordon.


Sarah Shatz / Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection (L), Allen Berezovsky / Stringer / Getty Images (R)

Just like in the movie, the pair met at a comedy show where Nanjiani was performing. While they were dating, Gordon had to be induced into a coma because of complications with her Still’s Disease, bonding the couple even closer. They tied the knot just three months after her recovery and later wrote The Big Sick as a tribute to their love story. It’s all just so wholesome.

5.

Billy Crystal, who played Harry, Sally’s love interest in When Harry Met Sally, is married to his teenage sweetheart, Janice.


Columbia Pictures (L), Emma McIntyre / Getty Images (R)

Billy has been married to his wife, Janice, for more than half a century. They were just 18 and 19 when they met — now they have grown children in the film industry, as well as grandchildren. Crystal said in an interview that the keys to his marriage are listening to each other and laughing a lot.

6.

Omar Epps, who played Quincy McCall, Monica’s love interest in Love & Basketball, is married to former R&B artist Keisha.


New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection (L), Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images (R)

Epps and his wife of 16 years have two children together, in addition to a child Epps had in a previous relationship. The couple first dated in 1992, but broke up for several years before getting back together. Epps has said that the secret to their marriage is knowing that “breaking up is off the table.”

7.

Kate Hudson, who played Andie, Benjamin’s love interest in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, is with longtime partner Danny Fujikawa.


Paramount Pictures (L), Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images (R) / Via youtu.be

Hudson and Fujikawa made their first public appearance as a couple in 2017, though they knew each other long before then. Hudson has been good friends with Fujikawa’s stepsisters for years, so she saw him often. He eventually took her out on a hiking trip and they’ve been together ever since.

8.

Damon Wayans Jr., who played Nick, Susan’s love interest in Love, Guaranteed, is married to Samara Saraiva.


Netflix (L), David Livingston / Getty Images (R)

Wayans met his wife, first at an awkward dinner where they didn’t really click, and then at a party where she kneed him in the crotch. Apparently, that move worked, because they’ve been together ever since.

9.

Sarah Paulson, who played Amanda, Jim’s love interest in Blue Jay, is with longtime partner Holland Taylor.


Netflix (L), Karwai Tang / Getty Images (R)

Paulson and Taylor said they locked eyes at a party long ago, but reconnected in 2015 when working on a women’s rights campaign together. The acclaimed actors then started dating after Taylor slid into Paulson’s Twitter DMs. In previous interviews, Paulson has said she hopes the big age gap between the pair inspires other people to love who they want.

10.

Freida Pinto, who played Latika, Jamal’s love interest in Slumdog Millionaire, is engaged to photographer Cory Tran.


Fox Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection (L), Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images (R)

Pinto dated her Slumdog Millionaire costar Dev Patel for many years, but they eventually went their separate ways. Pinto and Tran made their first public appearance at the 2018 U.S. Open and then announced their engagement in 2019. Now, Pinto is expecting her first child with Tran.

11.

Ross Lynch, who played Brady, Mack’s love interest in Teen Beach Movie, is dating actor Jaz Sinclair.


Disney (L), Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images (R)

Lynch and Sinclair met on the set of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where their fictional characters date. They decided to make that relationship a reality last year and confirmed their relationship in a TikTok.

12.

Steve Martin, who played Tom Baker, Kate’s husband in Cheaper by the Dozen, is married to writer Anne Stringfield.


Disney (L), Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images (R)

Martin met his wife Anne in the mid-2000s. Stringfield was a fact checker for the New Yorker and she was assigned to fact check one of Martin’s comedy pieces. After speaking back and forth on the phone for a year, the pair finally met up. They got married in 2007 and have a young daughter together.

13.

Carla Gugino, who played Ingrid, Gregorio’s wife in Spy Kids, is with longtime partner Sebastian Gutierrez.


Dimension Films (L), Bruce Glikas / Getty Images (R) / Via youtu.be

Gugino and filmmaker/screenwriter Gutierrez have been together for 16 years. Gugino lives with Gutierrez and his teenage children in Los Angeles. In an interview, she once said the couple doesn’t feel the need to get married because “There’s nothing holding us here other than our desire to be together.”

14.

Annette Bening, who played Nic, Jules’ wife in The Kids Are Alright, is married to actor Warren Beatty.


Focus Features (L), Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images (R) / Via youtu.be

Bening first met Beatty at a restaurant after expressing interest in being in his film Bugsy. While shooting the film, Bening got pregnant with the couple’s first child and the pair married soon after.

15.

Henry Golding, who played Nick, Rachel’s love interest in Crazy Rich Asians, is married to fitness instructor Liv Lo.


Warner Bros. Pictures (L), Steven Ferdman / Stringer / Getty Images (R)

Golding and Lo met on New Year’s Eve in 2010 after Lo made the first move. After chatting, the couple started dating long-distance. They ended up getting married in 2016 and Lo gave birth to their child earlier this year.

