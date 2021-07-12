15 Celebs With Their Movie Partners Vs. Actual Partners



Just like in the movie, the pair met at a comedy show where Nanjiani was performing. While they were dating, Gordon had to be induced into a coma because of complications with her Still’s Disease, bonding the couple even closer. They tied the knot just three months after her recovery and later wrote The Big Sick as a tribute to their love story. It’s all just so wholesome.