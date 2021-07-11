Yellen Targets Curbs on Development Bank Support for Fossil Fuel

Article content By Christopher Condon (Bloomberg) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen signaled she’ll prod multilateral development banks to rein in their lending for fossil fuels, part of a global effort to make the financial system greener. Yellen said she will convene the heads of such institutions “to articulate our expectations that the MDBs align their portfolios with the Paris Agreement and net-zero goals as urgently as possible,” according to the text of a speech she was set to deliver at an international climate conference in Venice, Italy.

Article content The remarks reflect an effort by finance ministers and central bankers around the world to push lending institutions to support goals for slashing greenhouse-gas emissions and stop money flowing into projects that add to pollution. While the money development banks lend is small, those funds unlock much bigger money flows from commercial lenders — especially in developing nations. Green groups in recent years have targeted efforts on curtailing the support of development banks for fossil fuels, seeing that as a way to dry up funding for projects that pollute. Since the beginning of the pandemic, development banks have extended $12 billion to clean energy projects and $3 billion to ones for polluting fuels like oil and natural gas, the International Institute for Sustainable Development said in March. For the first time ever in the research group’s rankings, no money went to support coal.