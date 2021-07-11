Warren Buffett thinks you should read before investing

Have 12 minutes? You can read some of Buffett’s preferred books Photo by Christin Hume / Unsplash

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Article content This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On March 18, 1965, during the Voskhod 2 Soviet space mission, cosmonaut Alexey Arkhipovich Leonov conducted the first human spacewalk, which lasted 12 minutes. It was no picnic in the park for him as he suffered the bends and decompression. How about something a little more enjoyable, even educational, that you can do in the same amount of time, right here on earth?

Article content Of course, there are many things that you can accomplish in just over 10 minutes — take a power nap, call a friend, listen to a podcast, and read a whole book. That’s right — not just a few pages, but a whole book cover to cover. That’s the beauty of products like the 12min Micro Book Library. You have no doubt heard that many of the most successful entrepreneurs are voracious readers — Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, among many others. The latter, in fact, spends more than half his days absorbing the written word and is quick to recommend that others follow suit, particularly if you want to be successful in the stock market. If only we had the time. Well, now you do.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.