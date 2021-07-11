US Senator Declares Investments in Grayscale’s BTC and ETH Trusts By CoinQuora



US Senator Declares Investments in Grayscale’s BTC and ETH Trusts



The Senator's investments value decreased since his purchases.

US Senator Patrick Toomey from Pennsylvania has announced investments in Grayscale’s Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts. Moreover, his declaration is shortly followed one by fellow congressman, US Representative Barry Moore, who declared that he invested in Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and (ADA).

Crypto Investments of Senator Pat Toomey

Many US lawmakers are investing in cryptos. As per the Periodic Transaction Report filed on July 7, Toomey declares two personal crypto investments. One investment into Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and another into Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) each worth between $1,000 and $15,000.

More so, the Senator’s investments value decreased since his purchases. On June 15, he invested in

