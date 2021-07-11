UN commission serves new warning against BTC adoption in El Salvador By Cointelegraph

UN commission serves new warning against BTC adoption in El Salvador
The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, or ECLAC, a United Nations’ regional commission to encourage economic cooperation, is the latest regulator to raise concerns about El Salvador’s decision to accept (BTC) as legal tender.
ECLAC executive secretary Alicia Bárcena has warned that El Salvador’s Bitcoin move poses a number of systemic risks as well as risks related to money laundering, local news agency Diario El Mundo reported Friday.
