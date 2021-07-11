The World’s Oldest 3-Phase Power Plant to Mine Bitcoin By CoinQuora

© Reuters. The World’s Oldest 3-Phase Power Plant to Mine Bitcoin
Mechanicville Power Station 1897, the world’s oldest 3-phase power plant, announced it would mine Bitcoin with some of the power it produces.
According to the Albany Engineering Corp CEO Jim Besha, the oldest 3-phase AC hydropower plant is mining Bitcoin because the venture is more profitable compared to selling the extra energy.
The report comes amid Bitcoin mining being under fire over the carbon footprint impact. Notably, the majority of the Bitcoin mining firms in China were forced to shut down or move from China to other locations. As a result, the crypto market crashed. More so, BTC’s price dropped by almost 50% from the mid-April all-time high of $64,800.
This article was first published on coinquora.com
