TAIPEI — Taiwan’s Foxconn and TSMC confirmed on Monday they had reached deals to buy a total of 10 million doses of Germany’s BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine, putting the total cost at around $350 million.

BioNTech’s Chinese sales agent Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said on Sunday that an agreement had been signed. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)