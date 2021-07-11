Strong Bitcoin accumulation spotted as BTC price refuses to fall below $30K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) price remained relatively flat over the weekend, inching closer to $34,000 on July 11. Nevertheless, has tumbled by almost 50% from its all-time high, near $65,000 in mid-April. But the massive downside move has not deterred investors from betting on the digital asset’s long-term bullish outlook.

According to one of the Glassnode metrics, dubbed as Liveliness, the Bitcoin market has been noticing a shift in long-term investors’ “macro hodling behavior.” Hodling represents crypto investors’ ritualized response to market downtrends, a meme-driven investment strategy that originated from a drunken forum post in 2013 and typo.

Bitcoin Liveliness ratio signals accumulation phase. Source: Glassnode
Monthly Bitcoin trading volumes. Source: Bitcoinity.org
Bitcoin is moving from weak hands from strong hands. Source: Willy Woo Newsletter
Bitcoin trend remains stuck between $30,000 and $40,000. Source: TradingView