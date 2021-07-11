Sovereign asset managers raise ESG focus in wake of COVID-19 – Invesco

Article content LONDON — Around a third of central banks and sovereign wealth funds have raised their focus on environmental, social and governance issues over the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted issues ranging from carbon emissions to inequality, an Invesco survey found. A total of 63% of central banks responding to the survey felt tackling climate change fell within their mandate, with nearly half believing that mitigating the consequences of climate change should be a monetary policy objective.

Article content In the latest step by a major central bank to curb carbon emissions, the European Central Bank said last week it will take greater account of climate change in its core policy decisions. More than half of central banks and sovereign funds responding to the Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study said they had specific ESG policies, up from 44% in 2019’s survey. The asset manager surveyed 141 chief investment officers at a mix of sovereign wealth funds and central banks, managing around $19 trillion in assets in total on topics ranging from ESG to China and liquidity. The pandemic had accelerated underlying ESG-related issues as disruptions to economic activity lowered carbon emissions, while the health crisis and rise in unemployment shone a light on inequality.