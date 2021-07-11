Small Love Potion (SLP) price doubles as Axie Infinity user growth explodes By Cointelegraph

Last week Axie Infinity’s AXS token went on an impressive parabolic run and hit a new all-time high at $19.60.

Small Love Potion (SLP), a token in the Axie Infinity (AXS) ecosystem that is minted through gameplay as a reward to users, also broke out with a triple digit gain. SLP can then be used as a currency to breed Axies, which are nonfungible token-based creatures that populate the Axie Infinity world.

SLP/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Daily Google (NASDAQ:) interest and geographical split for Axie Infinity. Source: Delphi Digital
Axie Infinity community growth statistics. Source: Delphi Digital
Axie Infinity USD volume vs. sales count. Source: Twitter
Seven-day protocol revenue. Source: Twitter