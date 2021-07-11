Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.26% By Investing.com



Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.26%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 1.26% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were Methanol Chemicals Company (SE:), which rose 5.35% or 1.45 points to trade at 28.55 at the close. Meanwhile, National Gypsum Company (SE:) added 3.93% or 2.10 points to end at 55.60 and Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SE:) was up 3.92% or 2.60 points to 69.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fitaihi Holding Group (SE:), which fell 4.46% or 1.50 points to trade at 32.10 at the close. BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO (SE:) declined 4.01% or 1.30 points to end at 31.10 and Saudi vitrified clay pipes co. (SE:) was down 3.97% or 4.60 points to 111.20.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 162 to 35 and 7 ended unchanged.

Shares in Methanol Chemicals Company (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 5.35% or 1.45 to 28.55. Shares in National Gypsum Company (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.93% or 2.10 to 55.60.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 2.32% or 1.69 to $74.63 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 1.98% or 1.47 to hit $75.59 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.46% or 8.35 to trade at $1808.55 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.30% to 4.4548, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.33% at 92.102.