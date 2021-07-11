Paraguay’s Deputy Tweets About Mega Bitcoin Surprise By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Paraguay’s Deputy Tweets About Mega Bitcoin Surprise
- Paraguay’s Deputy says big news is just around the corner.
- The Deputy will present the Bitcoin bill to the country’s congress on July 14.
- Paraguay’s Senator will be accompanying him.
Deputy of Paraguay, Carlos Antonio Rejala Helman, tweets that the Bitcoin bill will make its debut on July 14. The tweet says that both the country and the world are in for a ‘mega surprise’ — something ‘GIANT’.
Moreover, the tweet confirms that Paraguay’s Senator, Fernando Silva Facetti, will join the deputy in presenting the Bitcoin bill on July 14.
I am here to unite Paraguay , that is why we decided with Senator @FSilvaFacetti to present together the bill #bitcoin on Wednesday, July 14!Stay tuned si…
