Oman’s Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on first overseas trip

DUBAI — Oman's Sultan visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday on his first official overseas trip since assuming power last year, with talks expected to focus on the Yemen war and economic and investment cooperation as Muscat looks to shore up its finances. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, whose country has joined United Nations-led efforts to secure a peace initiative in Yemen, arrived in the Red Sea city of NEOM for a two-day visit and met Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The sultan recently faced his biggest challenge with demonstrations against unemployment in the debt-burdened country, which is pursuing wide-ranging reforms and austerity measures. Saudi Arabia and Oman will establish a joint council to oversee several agreements, Oman's foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi told the Saudi-owned Asharq Alawsat newspaper on Saturday. He said the opening of a delayed new road linking the two Gulf states would facilitate logistics and other infrastructure projects. Since the oil price crash in 2014, Oman's debt to GDP ratio has leapt from about 15% in 2015 to 80% last year, while Oman's plans to diversify revenue away from oil and to reduce spending on its bloated public sector have made slow progress.