NZ central bank seen holding rates but not for too long

Article content WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s central bank will leave monetary policy unchanged this week but could start to raise rates later this year, according to a Reuters poll, following recent data that showed rising inflationary pressures and a tightening labor market. All economists polled by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to hold the official cash rate (OCR) on Wednesday at a record low of 0.25%, where it has been since a pandemic-driven cut in March last year. But at least a quarter of them now expect a rate hike later this year, a change in sentiment sparked a business survey last week that indicated a sharp improvement in outlook while also flagging rising capacity pressures and inflation.

Article content ANZ Bank, which moved forward its forecast for a rate hike by a year to November, said RBNZ is likely to acknowledge the stronger economic conditions, and thereby set the scene for kicking off a cycle of rate rises this year. The market is already pricing in almost 90% odds of a hike by November, and “one and a half” hikes by February, ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said in a note. “We have been emphasizing for some time that the risks were becoming strongly skewed towards lift-off this year. Now that the market is there, it’s more likely,” Zollner said. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held interest rates in May but hinted at a hike as early as September 2022, as the economy rebounded faster than expected. However, Governor Adrian Orr has rejected the market push for an early tightening and emphasized the need for patience.