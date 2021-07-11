New Zealand’s Ardern to chair special leaders’ meeting on pandemic

Article content

WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will chair an informal meeting of leaders from countries in the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC this week to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects, APEC host New Zealand said Monday.

It will be the first time that APEC leaders have held an additional meeting before their formal gathering, due in November, and reflects the desire to address the impact of the pandemic, Ardern said in a statement.

“APEC economies have suffered their biggest contraction since the Second World War over the past year, with 81 million jobs lost. Responding collectively is vital to accelerate the economic recovery for the region,” Ardern said.