Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwanese dollar leads gains

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.130 110.14 +0.01

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3505 -0.04

Taiwan dlr 28.005 28.086 +0.29

Korean won 1146.700 1149.1 +0.21

Baht 32.640 32.56 -0.25

Peso 50.140 49.98 -0.32

Rupiah 14490.000 14525 +0.24

Rupee 74.638 74.6375 0.00

Ringgit 4.185 4.189 +0.10

Yuan 6.476 6.4791 +0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.130 103.24 -6.26

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.23

Taiwan dlr 28.005 28.483 +1.71

Korean won 1146.700 1086.20 -5.28

Baht 32.640 29.96 -8.21

Peso 50.140 48.01 -4.25

Rupiah 14490.000 14040 -3.11

Rupee 74.638 73.07 -2.11

Ringgit 4.185 4.0400 -3.46

Yuan 6.476 6.5283 +0.80

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)