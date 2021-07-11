Japan’s May machinery orders post 3rd month of gains

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s core machinery orders rose for the third straight month in May, a welcome sign for an economy struggling to overcome the hit from the coronavirus pandemic. The government imposed a new state of emergency in Tokyo that will run through to Aug. 22 in an attempt to control the health crisis, a move that clouds the outlook for economic growth. The jump in core orders indicates a modest revival in corporate spending, seen by policymakers as necessary to accelerate the recovery in an economy that saw its outlook clouded by the latest coronavirus emergency.

Article content Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, jumped 7.8% in May, beating a 2.6% expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. By sector, orders from manufacturers grew 2.8%, boosted by electrical machinery, while those from non-manufacturers rose 10.0%, rebounding from the prior month’s sharp decline, led by other non-manufacturers and telecommunications, the Cabinet Office data showed on Monday. The government raised its assessment on machinery orders, saying they were showing signs of pickup. In declaring the state of emergency, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said last week it was key to prevent Tokyo, which is hosting the Olympic Games, from becoming a flashpoint of new infections.