Japan wholesale prices continue to surge as import costs hit record

TOKYO — Japanese wholesale prices continued to surge in June as import costs spiked at the fastest pace on record, data showed on Monday, a sign rising raw material costs were weighing on corporate profits. Households may also start to feel the pinch as recent increases in oil costs are likely to push up consumer inflation in coming months, though the rebound will be more modest in Japan than in other advanced nations due to weak demand, analysts say. The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 5.0% in June from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed, beating a median market forecast for a 4.7% gain.

It followed a 5.1% increase in May, which was the fastest pace of growth since September 2008, and marked the fourth straight month of year-on-year gain. "Wholesale prices will remain under upward pressure as steady COVID-19 vaccinations continue to support the global economic recovery," said Shigeru Shimizu, head of the BOJ's price statistics division. "More and more companies are being able to pass on higher costs," mainly in sectors like steel and energy, he said. Of the 744 items consisting CGPI, the number of items that saw prices rise in June exceeded that for price falls by 75 – up from 57 in May. In a sign a weak yen was inflating raw material costs for firms, the yen-based import price index surged 28.0% in June to mark the fastest year-on-year gain on record.