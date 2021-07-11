Home Business Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.50% By...

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 1.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were Melisron (TASE:), which rose 4.82% or 1090 points to trade at 23700 at the close. Meanwhile, Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) added 3.34% or 289 points to end at 8952 and Israel Discount Bank Ltd (TASE:) was up 3.12% or 47 points to 1555 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which fell 1.57% or 52 points to trade at 3258 at the close. Shapir Engineering Industry (TASE:) declined 1.01% or 25 points to end at 2444 and Elbit Systems Ltd (TASE:) was down 0.57% or 240 points to 41750.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 371 to 100 and 22 ended unchanged.

Shares in Melisron (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.82% or 1090 to 23700.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 2.32% or 1.69 to $74.63 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 1.98% or 1.47 to hit $75.59 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.46% or 8.35 to trade at $1808.55 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.00% to 3.2786, while EUR/ILS rose 0.30% to 3.8936.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.33% at 92.102.

