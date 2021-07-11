In latest China regulatory move, common data platform planned for Greater Bay area

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s southern Guangdong province said it plans to build a common data platform for the Greater Bay Area that includes Hong Kong and Macau, and will build a data trading market in Shenzhen – part of efforts to regulate data more thoroughly.

Guangdong will also explore the establishment of a data “customs hub” to review and supervise data that crosses borders, the provincial government said on a notice on its website dated Sunday.

The government will “promote the circulation and sharing of data between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau and the use of data to benefit industrial development, social governance and services for the people,” the statement said.