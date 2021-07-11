Heat Scorches U.S. West as Records Fall Across the Region

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Searing heat continues to scorch the western U.S., with Las Vegas tying its highest temperature ever and downtown Sacramento, California, setting a new second-highest mark on Saturday and relief at least a day away.Las Vegas reached 117 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius) to equal a mark also set in 1942, 2005, 2013 and 2017, and could hit that level again Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Readings reached 113F in Sacramento as heat continues to grip the western U.S. at least for a few more days, said Lara Pagano, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.”Sunday it is going to peak, with the heat starting to diminish as we go through Monday into Tuesday,” Pagano said. “By the time we get to Wednesday, temperatures are closer to or slightly above normal.”Excessive heat warnings and advisories reach from Oregon south to the California-Mexico border and push east into Utah, Idaho and Arizona, affecting at least 22 million people. In addition, the dry, hot air is keeping the fire risk high across much of the region and straining electric grids as people crank up their air conditioners.