GBTC unlock edges closer as impact on Bitcoin price remains unclear By Cointelegraph

GBTC unlock edges closer as impact on Bitcoin price remains unclear

As (BTC) struggles around the $32,700 mark after the July 8 price drop, another major event looms over the flagship cryptocurrency in July, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) unlock.

A total of nearly 40,000 BTC will be unlocked in July, amounting to nearly $1.5 billion in notional value. The biggest of these unlocks will be on July 18 when 16,240 BTC will be available due to the release of the six-month lock-in period for GBTC shares.