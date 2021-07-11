GBTC unlock edges closer as impact on Bitcoin price remains unclear By Cointelegraph

GBTC unlock edges closer as impact on Bitcoin price remains unclear
As (BTC) struggles around the $32,700 mark after the July 8 price drop, another major event looms over the flagship cryptocurrency in July, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) unlock.
A total of nearly 40,000 BTC will be unlocked in July, amounting to nearly $1.5 billion in notional value. The biggest of these unlocks will be on July 18 when 16,240 BTC will be available due to the release of the six-month lock-in period for GBTC shares.
