European Commission likely to delay putting forward digital levy plan – FT

The European Commission is likely to delay putting forward its plans for a digital levy until the autumn to try to improve the chances of a global corporate tax reform deal, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The European Commission had come under pressure from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to shelve its digital tax proposal, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The levy, to fund Europe’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, would apply to hundreds of companies in the digital economy, the majority of them European, its executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said this month.