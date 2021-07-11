EOS Climbs 11% In Rally By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 11% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $4.3502 by 22:33 (02:33 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 11.27% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 9.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $4.1493B, or 0.29% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.0439 to $4.3589 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 9.07%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.5590B or 2.94% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5283 to $4.4168 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 81.07% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,245.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.85% on the day.

was trading at $2,146.76 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.43%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $642.0402B or 45.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $250.5745B or 17.68% of the total cryptocurrency market value.