Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue increase in the 2020-21 financial year to $5.84 billion, up from $5.72 bln the previous year, the canal authority said in a statement on Sunday.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said the revenue was the highest in the canal’s history.

