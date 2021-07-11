ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will change its guidance on the next policy steps at its July 22 meeting to reflect its new strategy, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview that aired on Monday.

“There will be a forward guidance review (on July 22) because we have to align with the strategy review that we’ve just completed,” Lagarde told Bloomberg TV.

“My sense is that we will continue to be determined by maintaining favourable financing conditions in our economy,” she added.

Announced last week, the ECB’s new strategy allows it to tolerate inflation higher than 2% when rates are near rock bottom, such as now.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR