Dubai’s Shuaa Confirms Talks to Set Up Three SPACs; Shares Surge

By Hala Haj Taleb

(Bloomberg) —

Shuaa Capital PSC said it is in early talks with investment banks to set up three blank-check companies, confirming a Bloomberg News report from last week.

The Dubai-based financial services firm surged as much as 15% on Sunday, with volumes soaring to 170 times the daily average of traded shares. The stock pared gains to trade up 6% at 10:15 a.m. in Dubai.

Bloomberg reported last week Shuaa, which manages close to $14 billion in assets, had approached banks to set up three blank-check companies of around $200 million each to pursue deals in the energy, finance, and technology sectors.