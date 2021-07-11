Don’t rely on markets to see inflation threat, says Summers

Article content

VENICE — Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said technical factors were probably at play in the recent surge in bond markets and warned that markets may be underestimating the risk of inflation.

U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply last week as investors came to the view that world economic growth may have peaked and a pick-up in inflation could prove transitory.

Summers told Reuters in an interview that the recent moves may be driven by “a variety of technical factors,” including “a running down of Treasury accounts and an unwinding of speculative positions.”