Death toll in Miami-area condo collapse rises to 90, mayor says By Reuters

© Reuters. A man places flowers on a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Surfside’s Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Miami, Florida, U.S., July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
(Reuters) -The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium rose to 90 on Sunday from 86, as crews continued their grim search for human remains in the building’s wreckage, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.
Another 31 people were still “potentially unaccounted for,” with many feared dead in the concrete and steel rubble of the 12-story oceanfront building in Surfside that partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, Levine Cava said at a briefing.
“The numbers are fluid and they will continue to change as these efforts continue,” she said.
