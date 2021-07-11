Constellation (DAG) Is Up 35.50%. Here’s Why DAG Hit a New High By CoinQuora



Constellation (DAG) Is Up 35.50%. Here’s Why DAG Hit a New High



Constellation price surprised everyone and outperformed most altcoins this week.

Here’s why the token hit a new high.

Constellation (DAG) price surprised everyone by outperforming most altcoins this week. While the market is struggling, DAG hit a new high on July 10.

Constellation (DAG) is a protocol that uses a directed acyclic graph structure to accomplish a consensus that is probably capable of infinite scaling.

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of DAG surged 35.50% in the last 24 hours. It rose from a low of $0.1398 on July 10 to a new record high at $0.2291 on July 10. And it is trading at $0.189721 at the time of writing.

Here are the reasons why the crypto hit a new record high. This includes the release of a functioning DEX, an expanding list of global partners who use the Constellation network to manage data, and the network’s strength to offer low-cost, highly scalable transactions, to name a few.

Lattice (OTC:) Exchange (LTX) is an automated market maker-based DEX that uses Constellation’s Hypergraph network to give a “near-zero fee …

