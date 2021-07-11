Constellation (DAG) Is Up 35.50%. Here’s Why DAG Hit a New High By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Constellation (DAG) Is Up 35.50%. Here’s Why DAG Hit a New High
  • Constellation price surprised everyone and outperformed most altcoins this week.
  • Here’s why the token hit a new high.

Constellation (DAG) price surprised everyone by outperforming most altcoins this week. While the market is struggling, DAG hit a new high on July 10.

Constellation (DAG) is a protocol that uses a directed acyclic graph structure to accomplish a consensus that is probably capable of infinite scaling.

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of DAG surged 35.50% in the last 24 hours. It rose from a low of $0.1398 on July 10 to a new record high at $0.2291 on July 10. And it is trading at $0.189721 at the time of writing.

Here are the reasons why the crypto hit a new record high. This includes the release of a functioning DEX, an expanding list of global partners who use the Constellation network to manage data, and the network’s strength to offer low-cost, highly scalable transactions, to name a few.

Lattice (OTC:) Exchange (LTX) is an automated market maker-based DEX that uses Constellation’s Hypergraph network to give a “near-zero fee …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR