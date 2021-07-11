Coinbase Transfers $38.4M Worth of 62M XRP By CoinQuora

Whale Alert: Coinbase Transfers $38.4M Worth of 62M XRP
  • Whale Alert made a tweet that Coinbase has transferred $38M worth of 62M .
  • By July 28, XRP trading on Coinbase and other exchanges would resume.

Popular blockchain tracking account Whale Alert made a recent tweet that Coinbase, the San-Francisco-based crypto exchange, has shifted a huge amount of XRP.

Coinbase Transfers 62 Million XRP

Coinbase has transferred $38,440,048 worth of 61,999,980 XRP. Moreover, the transaction is made between the internal wallets of the crypto trading firm.

