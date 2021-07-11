China commerce ministry criticises additions to U.S. economic black list By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Commerce on Sunday criticised the addition by the U.S. Department of Commerce of 23 Chinese entities to an economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses.
In a statement, the Chinese ministry said the inclusion of the Chinese entities was a “serious breach of international economic and trade rules” and an “unreasonable suppression” of Chinese companies.
China “will take necessary measures to safeguard China’s legitimate rights and interests,” the statement said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.