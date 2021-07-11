China commerce ministry criticises additions to U.S. economic black list By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Commerce on Sunday criticised the addition by the U.S. Department of Commerce of 23 Chinese entities to an economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses.

In a statement, the Chinese ministry said the inclusion of the Chinese entities was a “serious breach of international economic and trade rules” and an “unreasonable suppression” of Chinese companies.

China “will take necessary measures to safeguard China’s legitimate rights and interests,” the statement said.

