Canada orders rail restrictions until Oct. 31 to reduce risk of wildfires

OTTAWA — Canada on Sunday ordered additional rail transport restrictions until Oct. 31 in both British Columbia and nationally to reduce the risk of wildfires, the transport ministry said in a statement.

The order, which took effect on Sunday, will require both the Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway to take a number of precautions to protect against wildfires, including reducing train speeds, the statement said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by David Goodman )