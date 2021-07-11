Blockchain Game Axie Infinity Goes Viral, Sets New ATH By CoinQuora



Blockchain Game Axie Infinity Goes Viral, Sets New ATH



Axie Infinity’s token went up by 45% and set a new ATH of $18.34.

The price went up overnight.

Similarly, the price of other gaming tokens like MANA and SAND also went up.

The Ethereum-based NFT blockchain gaming platform — Axie Infinity, has set a new ATH of $18.34. Presently, the price of AXS is $16.83. There is no doubt that the NFT industry is thriving. Fortunately, this success extends to the NFT gaming industry as well.

In particular, Axie Infinity’s token — AXS, went up by 45%. In just one night, the price of AXS set a new ATH. Axie Infinity is known for its Pokemon-inspired open world game. Players can access the game via Android…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora