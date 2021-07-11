Blockchain Game Axie Infinity Goes Viral, Sets New ATH By CoinQuora

Blockchain Game Axie Infinity Goes Viral, Sets New ATH
- Axie Infinity’s token went up by 45% and set a new ATH of $18.34.
- The price went up overnight.
- Similarly, the price of other gaming tokens like MANA and SAND also went up.
The Ethereum-based NFT blockchain gaming platform — Axie Infinity, has set a new ATH of $18.34. Presently, the price of AXS is $16.83. There is no doubt that the NFT industry is thriving. Fortunately, this success extends to the NFT gaming industry as well.
In particular, Axie Infinity’s token — AXS, went up by 45%. In just one night, the price of AXS set a new ATH. Axie Infinity is known for its Pokemon-inspired open world game. Players can access the game via Android…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.