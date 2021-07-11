Altcoin bulls pile into Synthetix (SNX), Axie Infinity (AXS) and EOS By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Altcoin bulls pile into Synthetix (SNX), Axie Infinity (AXS) and EOS

Bitcoin’s (BTC) steady range-bound trading opened the door for select altcoins to rally higher as antsy traders scour the markets in search of profitable opportunities.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the top 3 movers over the past 24 hours are Synthetix (SNX), Axie Infinity (AXS) and .

Top performing assets over the last 24-hours. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
SNX/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. AXS price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
EOS/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView