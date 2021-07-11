Adopting a decentralized way of life, from small steps to giant leaps By Cointelegraph

Adopting a decentralized way of life, from small steps to giant leaps
(BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, such as Ether (ETH), all share a common goal: to decentralize the way people bank and to open up the under-financed and under-banked world to their own financial independence.
Decentralization and accessibility are some of the key motivators in the crypto sphere. Crypto and blockchain were not made for a specific group of people, but for an inclusive group of people. Owning crypto is simply a caveat, an advantage of moving away from the centralized world, but it is not a necessity.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.