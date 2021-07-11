58 Celebrities At 30 Years Old Compared With Now

I would like to meet 30-year-old Helen Mirren.

1.

Sir Ian McKellen now:


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Sir Ian McKellen when he was exactly 30 years old:


Evening Standard / Getty Images

2.

Meryl Streep now:


Getty Images / Getty Images for Equality Now

Meryl Streep when she was exactly 30 years old:


Jack Mitchell / Getty Images

3.

John Travolta now:


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for G’Day USA

John Travolta when he was exactly 30 years old:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

4.

Christopher Walken now:


Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Christopher Walken when he was exactly 30 years old:


Jack Mitchell / Getty Images

5.

Jackie Chan now:


VCG / VCG via Getty Images

Jackie Chan when he was exactly 30 years old:


Pierre Perrin / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

6.

Cate Blanchett now:


Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

Cate Blanchett when she was exactly 30 years old:


Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

7.

Dolly Parton now:


John Lamparski / Getty Images

Dolly Parton when she was exactly 30 years old:


Vincent Mcevoy / Redferns / Getty Images

Robert De Niro when he was exactly 30 years old:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

9.

Paul Rudd now:


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Paul Rudd when he was exactly 30 years old:


Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Madonna when she was exactly 30 years old:


Jeffrey Asher / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez when she was exactly 30 years old:


Brenda Chase / Getty Images

12.

Jennifer Aniston now:

Jennifer Aniston when she was exactly 30 years old:


Dan Callister / Getty Images

13.

Rowan Atkinson, aka Mr. Bean, now:


VCG / Visual China Group via Getty Images

Rowan Atkinson, aka Mr. Bean, when he was exactly 30 years old:


Fox Photos / Getty Images

14.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson now:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson when he was exactly 30 years old:


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Oprah when she was exactly 30 years old:


Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

16.

Catherine O’Hara now:


27th Annual SAG Awards / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Catherine O’Hara when she was exactly 30 years old:


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Julia Roberts when she was exactly 30 years old:


John Mottern / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman when she was exactly 30 years old:


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

19.

Celine Dion now:


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Celine Dion when she was exactly 30 years old:


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

20.

Denzel Washington now:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Denzel Washington when he was exactly 30 years old:

21.

Jessica Lange now:


John Lamparski / Getty Images

Jessica Lange when she was exactly 30 years old:


McBride / McBride / Mediapunch / Shutterstock

22.

RuPaul now:


Producers Guild of America / Getty Images

RuPaul when he was exactly 30 years old:


Michel Delsol / Getty Images

23.

Halle Berry now:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Halle Berry when she was exactly 30 years old:


Spellman / Spellman / Shutterstock / Getty Images

24.

Will Smith now:


Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

Will Smith when he was exactly 30 years old:


Richard Drew / Richard Drew / AP / Shutterstock

25.

Amy Poehler now:


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Amy Poehler when she was exactly 30 years old:


Matt Baron / Matt Baron / BEI / Shutterstock / Getty Images

26.

Helen Mirren now:


Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Helen Mirren when she was exactly 30 years old:


Barry Beattie / Barry Beattie / Shutterstock

27.

Alec Baldwin now:


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Alec Baldwin when he was exactly 30 years old:


Moviestore / Moviestore / Shutterstock

Diana Ross when she was exactly 30 years old:


Harry Langdon / Getty Images

29.

Whoopi Goldberg now:


Miguel Medina / Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg when she was exactly 30 years old:


Mario Suriani / Mario Suriani / AP / Shutterstock

Idris Elba when he was exactly 30 years old:


David Lee / David Lee / HBO / Blown Deadline / Kobal / Shutterstock

31.

Tom Hanks now:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Tom Hanks when he was exactly 30 years old:


Globe Photos / Globe Photos / Mediapunch / Shutterstock

32.

Matthew McConaughey now:

Matthew McConaughey when he was exactly 30 years old:


Richard Young / Shutterstock / Getty Images

33.

Keanu Reeves now:


Robyn Beck / Getty Images

Keanu Reeves when he was exactly 30 years old:


Dave Lewis / Dave Lewis / Shutterstock

34.

Nicolas Cage now:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Nicolas Cage when he was exactly 30 years old:


Shutterstock / Getty images

35.

Sandra Bullock now:


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Sandra Bullock when she was exactly 30 years old:


Richard Young / Richard Young / Shutterstock

36.

Jamie Lee Curtis now:


Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis when she was exactly 30 years old:


Elisa Leonelli / Elisa Leonelli / Shutterstock

37.

Lenny Kravitz now:


Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz when he was exactly 30 years old:


Paul Natkin / WireImage / Getty Images

38.

Sam Elliott now:


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Sam Elliott when he was exactly 30 years old:


Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / ABC

39.

Brad Pitt now:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Brad Pitt when he was exactly 30 years old:


Bei / Bei / Shutterstock / Getty Images

40.

Laura Dern now:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Laura Dern when she was exactly 30 years old:


Stewart Cook / Getty Images

41.

Arnold Schwarzenegger now:


Alex Halada / AFP via Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger when he was exactly 30 years old:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

42.

Cher now:


Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images

Cher when she was exactly 30 years old:

43.

Diane Keaton now:


Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Diane Keaton when she was exactly 30 years old:

Janet Jackson when she was exactly 30 years old:


L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images

45.

Sir Patrick Stewart now:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Sir Patrick Stewart when he was exactly 30 years old:


Evening Standard / Getty Images

Matthew Perry when he was exactly 30 years old:


Ronald Siemoneit / Sygma via Getty Images

47.

David Schwimmer now:


NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

David Schwimmer when he was exactly 30 years old:


Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

48.

Jim Carrey now:


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Jim Carrey when he was exactly 30 years old:


Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

49.

Adam Sandler now:


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Film Independent

Adam Sandler when he was exactly 30 years old:


Archive Photos / Getty Images

50.

Rob Lowe now:


Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

Rob Lowe when he was exactly 30 years old:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

51.

Woody Harrelson now:


Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

Woody Harrelson when he was exactly 30 years old:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

52.

Sigourney Weaver now:


Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver when she was exactly 30 years old:


Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

53.

Jack Nicholson now:


Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Jack Nicholson when he was exactly 30 years old:


United Archives / FilmPublicityArchive / United Archives via Getty Images

54.

Ben Stiller now:


Peter Kramer / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ben Stiller when he was exactly 30 years old:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

55.

Debbie Harry now:


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Debbie Harry when she was exactly 30 years old:


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

56.

Ricky Martin now:


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Ricky Martin when he was exactly 30 years old:


Picture Alliance / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

57.

Eddie Murphy now:


52nd NAACP Image Awards / via Getty Images

Eddie Murphy when he was exactly 30 years old:


Micheline Pelletier / Corbis via Getty Images

58.

Anjelica Huston now:


Jb Lacroix / Getty Images

Anjelica Huston when she was exactly 30 years old:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

