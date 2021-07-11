58 Celebrities At 30 Years Old Compared With Now

Anjelica Huston when she was exactly 30 years old:

Eddie Murphy when he was exactly 30 years old:

Ricky Martin when he was exactly 30 years old:

Debbie Harry when she was exactly 30 years old:

Ben Stiller when he was exactly 30 years old:

Jack Nicholson when he was exactly 30 years old:

Sigourney Weaver when she was exactly 30 years old:

Woody Harrelson when he was exactly 30 years old:

Rob Lowe when he was exactly 30 years old:

Adam Sandler when he was exactly 30 years old:

Jim Carrey when he was exactly 30 years old:

David Schwimmer when he was exactly 30 years old:

Matthew Perry when he was exactly 30 years old:

Sir Patrick Stewart when he was exactly 30 years old:

Janet Jackson when she was exactly 30 years old:

Diane Keaton when she was exactly 30 years old:

Cher when she was exactly 30 years old:

Arnold Schwarzenegger when he was exactly 30 years old:

Laura Dern when she was exactly 30 years old:

Brad Pitt when he was exactly 30 years old:

Sam Elliott when he was exactly 30 years old:

Lenny Kravitz when he was exactly 30 years old:

Jamie Lee Curtis when she was exactly 30 years old:

Sandra Bullock when she was exactly 30 years old:

Nicolas Cage when he was exactly 30 years old:

Keanu Reeves when he was exactly 30 years old:

Matthew McConaughey when he was exactly 30 years old:

Tom Hanks when he was exactly 30 years old:

Idris Elba when he was exactly 30 years old:

Whoopi Goldberg when she was exactly 30 years old:

Diana Ross when she was exactly 30 years old:

Alec Baldwin when he was exactly 30 years old:

Helen Mirren when she was exactly 30 years old:

Amy Poehler when she was exactly 30 years old:

Will Smith when he was exactly 30 years old:

Will Smith now:

Halle Berry when she was exactly 30 years old:

RuPaul when he was exactly 30 years old:

Jessica Lange when she was exactly 30 years old:

Denzel Washington when he was exactly 30 years old:

Celine Dion when she was exactly 30 years old:

Nicole Kidman when she was exactly 30 years old:

Julia Roberts when she was exactly 30 years old:

Catherine O’Hara when she was exactly 30 years old:

Oprah when she was exactly 30 years old:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson when he was exactly 30 years old:

Rowan Atkinson, aka Mr. Bean, when he was exactly 30 years old:

Jennifer Aniston when she was exactly 30 years old:

Jennifer Lopez when she was exactly 30 years old:

Madonna when she was exactly 30 years old:

Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Paul Rudd when he was exactly 30 years old:

Robert De Niro when he was exactly 30 years old:

Dolly Parton when she was exactly 30 years old:

Cate Blanchett when she was exactly 30 years old:

Jackie Chan when he was exactly 30 years old:

Christopher Walken when he was exactly 30 years old:

John Travolta when he was exactly 30 years old:

Meryl Streep when she was exactly 30 years old:

Getty Images / Getty Images for Equality Now

Sir Ian McKellen when he was exactly 30 years old:

I would like to meet 30-year-old Helen Mirren.

