3,800 PS4 Consoles Seized in Ukraine Crypto Mining Raid By CoinQuora



3,800 PS4 Consoles Seized in Ukraine Crypto Mining Raid



Ukrainian authorities uncover an illegal mining operation and seized over 3,800 PS4 consoles, 50 processors, and 500 graphic cards. According to the officials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), this is the largest crypto farm in the country.

Although PlayStation 4 Consoles may not be the most efficient at mining crypto, that doesn’t matter when you have over 3,800 of them. Here are the complete list things of which the SSU has seized.

3800 PS4 consoles

More than 500 video cards

50 processors

Draft documentation on electricity consumption accounting

Notebooks, phones, flash drives

In an offici…

