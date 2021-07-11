3,800 PS4 Consoles Seized in Ukraine Crypto Mining Raid By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

3,800 PS4 Consoles Seized in Ukraine Crypto Mining Raid
  • Ukrainian authorities uncover an illegal mining operation and seized over 3,800 PS4.
  • This is the largest crypto farm in the country.
  • Official share that the illegal crypto-farm was created in Kyiv and Vinnytsia.

Ukrainian authorities uncover an illegal mining operation and seized over 3,800 PS4 consoles, 50 processors, and 500 graphic cards. According to the officials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), this is the largest crypto farm in the country.

Although PlayStation 4 Consoles may not be the most efficient at mining crypto, that doesn’t matter when you have over 3,800 of them. Here are the complete list things of which the SSU has seized.

  • 3800 PS4 consoles
  • More than 500 video cards
  • 50 processors
  • Draft documentation on electricity consumption accounting
  • Notebooks, phones, flash drives

In an offici…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR