3 reasons why Constellation (DAG) price outperformed most altcoins this week By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

3 reasons why Constellation (DAG) price outperformed most altcoins this week

The concerns voiced about the consensus mechanisms of (BTC) and (ETH) have played a part in the sideways price action both assets have seen over the past two months, opening the door for other competing projects to gain attention.

One project that managed to overcome the sideways action in the market and rally to a new record high on July 10 is Constellation (DAG), a protocol that utilizes a directed acyclic graph architecture to achieve a consensus that is theoretically capable of infinite scaling.

DAG/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Constellation ecosystem partners. Source: Constellation Network
DeFi platform comparison. Source: Twitter