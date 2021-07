“Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Fester, and a special shoutout to Joan Cusack as Debbie. Probably up there as my favorite ensemble cast of all time.”

— u/Artaxxx

“What makes that movie great is that every actor absolutely swung for the fences in their roles and nailed it. To have so many over-the-top performances of absolutely batshit crazy characters all land so perfectly is something special.”

— u/HunterGonzo