US-based Bitcoin miner Gryphon buys 7,200 rigs from Bitmain By Cointelegraph

US-based Bitcoin miner Gryphon buys 7,200 rigs from Bitmain

Gryphon Digital Mining has signed a purchase agreement with (BTC) mining equipment maker Bitmain to purchase 7,200 Antminer S19J Pro mining rigs.

According to a release issued on Thursday, the entire outlay for the mining inventory amounts to about $48 million. Starting in August 2021, Bitmain will deliver 600 mining rigs to Gryphon each month as part of the deal.