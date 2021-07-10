UN Commission Warns El Salvador on Risks After BTC Adoption By CoinQuora

UN Commission Warns El Salvador on Risks After BTC Adoption
  • The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) raised concerns about El Salvador.
  • ECLAC Executive Secretary thinks the BTC adoption requires more careful analysis.
  • Bank of Russia’s deputy governor Alexey Zabotkin also shared his concerns.

On Friday, The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), a UN regional commission, raised concerns about El Salvador’s decision upon making (BTC) a legal tender.

According to a local news agency Diaro El Mundo, ECLAC Executive Secretary Alicia Bárcena pointed out that they are waiting for El Salvador to implement it. However, the executive secretary warned them by saying,

“(The new El Salvador BTC regulations causes) many macroeconomic, financial and legal challenges, that the truth requires a much more careful analysis.”

Bárcena thinks

