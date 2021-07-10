UK advertising watchdog classifies crypto ads as ‘red alert’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

UK advertising watchdog classifies crypto ads as ‘red alert’

Amid the United Kingdom taking a tougher regulatory stance on the cryptocurrency industry, a major local advertising industry organization has announced a crackdown on crypto ads.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the U.K.’s independent advertising regulator, plans to launch a major effort this month to hunt and shut down misleading crypto adverts, the Financial Times reported Friday.