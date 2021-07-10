Tom Hiddleston Owen Wilson Impression

Where is the “wow,” Tom? WHERE?
And he is rightfully beloved for them.
“Is not this simpler? Is this not your natural state? It’s the unspoken truth of humanity that you crave subjugation,” Tom said, doing an impression of Owen as Loki. “For god’s sake, kneel. I’m burdened with glorious purpose, that’s all.”
He seemed pretty pleased — if I do say so myself — letting out a chuckle here and there. “That’s pretty strong. I think that was pretty good,” Owen told Jimmy. “I also felt the word choice was good.”
So now that the two are co-starring on the Disney+ series, we obviously need an update. (The two previously worked together on the 2011 movie Midnight in Paris.)
This time around, I demand a “wow.”
Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, please consider this my formal request for an updated impersonation. Thank you in advance.
