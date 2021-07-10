Tom Hiddleston Owen Wilson Impression

Where is the “wow,” Tom? WHERE?

We all know Tom Hiddleston, the one and only God of Mischief, Loki.


And he is rightfully beloved for them.


Where do I sign up to get an impression of my own? Or is the whole actor and being famous thing a prerequisite?

He has also impersonated Owen Wilson, his current co-star on Loki.


As this Twitter user notes, however, he didn’t say the word.

“Is not this simpler? Is this not your natural state? It’s the unspoken truth of humanity that you crave subjugation,” Tom said, doing an impression of Owen as Loki. “For god’s sake, kneel. I’m burdened with glorious purpose, that’s all.”

The impression is from an interview at Australian film festival Popcorn Taxi in 2013.

Owen was shown the clip on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in mid-June.


He seemed pretty pleased — if I do say so myself — letting out a chuckle here and there. “That’s pretty strong. I think that was pretty good,” Owen told Jimmy. “I also felt the word choice was good.”


So now that the two are co-starring on the Disney+ series, we obviously need an update. (The two previously worked together on the 2011 movie Midnight in Paris.)


I would prefer it to be in front of an audience, with lots of jesting and room to really explore the impression and its wide-ranging possibilities. But I’m not too picky about it.

This time around, I demand a “wow.”


This is the meta crossover we need, I believe.

Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, please consider this my formal request for an updated impersonation. Thank you in advance.


