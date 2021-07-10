TikTok Bans All Crypto-Related Promotional Content By CoinQuora



TikTok Bans All Crypto-Related Promotional Content



TikTok bans certain types of promotional content on the platform.

Crypto-based promotional content is on the list.

The move is to prevent the spread of misinformation.

TikTok announces its latest decision about banning certain types of ads on its platform. Based on this decision, all crypto-related ads will no longer be able to make an appearance on TikTok.

In fact, the platform confirms a list of content that cannot be posted as ads anymore. Out of this, crypto-based promotional content made the cut.

In detail, the new TikTok guidelines specifically say ‘According to TikTok’s branded content policy, the promotion of all financial services and products is now globally prohibited’. Hence, users on the platform can no longer make posts that will promote financial products or services.

This decision could be related to the fact that TikTok once influenced the crypto market. In particular, a TikTok post led to a spike in the price of Dogecoin (DOGE). A user on the platform specifies that th…

