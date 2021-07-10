There’s a few steps to establishing an affiliate marketing side hustle

Passive income means making money while you sleep
Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.
Besides being a very catchy song, Dolly Parton’s Working 9 to 5 has some pretty thought-provoking lines, and some guidance you might even say. “They let you dream just to watch them shatter. You’re just a step on the boss man’s ladder,” she sings, and continues on with, “But you got dreams he’ll never take away.” And that rings true for so many of us. Stepping out from under the shadow of a boss, with something like a side hustle in digital online sales, is an effective strategy for chasing your dreams.
In particular, affiliate marketing has seen exponential growth to become one of the most popular sales tactics today. Basically, it is the process of earning money every time you promote a company’s products or services and drive a sale. It’s a win-win situation for both parties, as the transaction is not complete until a sale is made.
Why is affiliate marketing so popular, and more importantly, what makes it so attractive?
The surge has come as of late in part due to the pandemic. Many people lost their jobs, were forced to stay home and find other sources of income. The internet offered many possibilities. The beauty of affiliate marketing specifically, and online sales in general, is that one can make money passively — that is earn income that doesn’t require you to do a lot of “active” work to continue making it. In fact, you could even sleep while the dollars are rolling in.
Here are a few stats to consider: 84 per cent of bloggers use affiliate marketing to grow their audience. 80 per cent of brands use affiliate marketing to generate leads. The global estimation of affiliate marketing is $12B. And while getting into this kind of side hustle is relatively easy, being successful still requires a depth of knowledge on social media, apps, advertising, marketing, networking and sales and general business practices.
This Digital Online Sales & Passive Income Certification Bundle is going to cover those topics and so much more. From determining which passive income business you should focus on, to the closing of deals and almost everything in between, this invaluable package offers the pros, the cons, the best methods and the most proven techniques to help you become successful.
The lessons are taught by Alex Genadinik, a 3-time best-selling Amazon author, a creator of top entrepreneur mobile apps, a successful affiliate marketer, and a serial entrepreneur. He will guide you through the world of landing pages, social media, client acquisition and retention, marketing design and copywriting, and other facets of online sales. To paraphrase Dolly — no more waiting for the day your ship will come in. For only $49.35 you can make your tide turn and roll your way!
Prices subject to change.
