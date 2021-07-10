There’s a few steps to establishing an affiliate marketing side hustle

Passive income means making money while you sleep Photo by Austin Distel / Unsplash

Article content Besides being a very catchy song, Dolly Parton’s Working 9 to 5 has some pretty thought-provoking lines, and some guidance you might even say. “They let you dream just to watch them shatter. You’re just a step on the boss man’s ladder,” she sings, and continues on with, “But you got dreams he’ll never take away.” And that rings true for so many of us. Stepping out from under the shadow of a boss, with something like a side hustle in digital online sales, is an effective strategy for chasing your dreams.

Article content In particular, affiliate marketing has seen exponential growth to become one of the most popular sales tactics today. Basically, it is the process of earning money every time you promote a company’s products or services and drive a sale. It’s a win-win situation for both parties, as the transaction is not complete until a sale is made.

Article content Why is affiliate marketing so popular, and more importantly, what makes it so attractive? The surge has come as of late in part due to the pandemic. Many people lost their jobs, were forced to stay home and find other sources of income. The internet offered many possibilities. The beauty of affiliate marketing specifically, and online sales in general, is that one can make money passively — that is earn income that doesn’t require you to do a lot of “active” work to continue making it. In fact, you could even sleep while the dollars are rolling in. Here are a few stats to consider: 84 per cent of bloggers use affiliate marketing to grow their audience. 80 per cent of brands use affiliate marketing to generate leads. The global estimation of affiliate marketing is $12B. And while getting into this kind of side hustle is relatively easy, being successful still requires a depth of knowledge on social media, apps, advertising, marketing, networking and sales and general business practices.

